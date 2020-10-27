Local Washington realtor sheds light on neglected buildings

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Abandoned and vacant buildings are an issue all across the east and Beaufort County is no exception.

People love Washington’s historic district whether they’ve lived in Washington their whole lives or just visit.

A local realtor has a plan to preserve this area by shedding light on neglected buildings.

Scott Campbell says he’s pleased with the many public and private investments happening in his hometown.

But he says the historic district has too many neglected buildings — that should be repaired and preserved.

Campbell plans to push the city council to enforce existing ordinances.

He wants Washington to identify buildings that are deteriorating and work with their owners on the steps needed to make improvements.

Campbell explains, “It just sort of fell through the cracks lately so we need to get it going again. What this council presentation is all about is to urge the counsel to get that re-started. Let’s identify and educate neglected property owners that they need to step up and take care of their properties.”

Campbell’s concern is Washington losing out on new investments if nothing’s done.

He says the historic district’s property values are going up and he wants to keep it that way.

Washington’s city council meeting will hold a virtual meeting at 5:30 PM on November 9th.

He’s hoping other people will speak up at that meeting about preserving those buildings.

You can contact the City Clerk at (252) 975-9318 for any questions on the city council meetings.