Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts
Closings
Greene County Health Care

Local youth to take oath of enlistment from U.S. Army astronaut in space

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
US-Army-American-flag_1533866753226_51260958_ver1.0_640_360_1533917662493.jpg

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Over a dozen local youth will raise their hands in an oath of enlistment ceremony with U.S. Army Col. and NASA astronaut Andrew Morgan at the Jacksonville USO on Wednesday, at 11:40 a.m.

Wilmington Company, in partnership with NASA and Space Center Houston, will host the first-ever, nationwide live oath of enlistment ceremony from space.

More than 850 Future Soldiers will participate at more than 130 locations across the country.

At the completion of the ceremony, Morgan will conduct a question-and-answer session with the new enlistees at Space Center Houston and participating venues from across the country.

The youth who met the requirement and are selected to serve receive top-notch technical training and education in more than 150 career fields, with almost a third of those in STEM-related fields.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV