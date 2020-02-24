Local youth to take oath of enlistment from U.S. Army astronaut in space

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Over a dozen local youth will raise their hands in an oath of enlistment ceremony with U.S. Army Col. and NASA astronaut Andrew Morgan at the Jacksonville USO on Wednesday, at 11:40 a.m.

Wilmington Company, in partnership with NASA and Space Center Houston, will host the first-ever, nationwide live oath of enlistment ceremony from space.

More than 850 Future Soldiers will participate at more than 130 locations across the country.

At the completion of the ceremony, Morgan will conduct a question-and-answer session with the new enlistees at Space Center Houston and participating venues from across the country.

The youth who met the requirement and are selected to serve receive top-notch technical training and education in more than 150 career fields, with almost a third of those in STEM-related fields.