Locals react to NC’s move to Phase 3

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The new reopening phase will allow some businesses to welcome customers for the first time since the start of spring.

North Carolina will move into Phase 3 starting Friday at 5 p.m.

It’s news many people in the East have waited a long time to hear.

“I think it’s long overdue,” said Monte Middleton. “People have been waiting for this Phase 3 for a while. I just hope everybody can stay safe and continue to wear their masks, social distance.”

For students like Caroline Vukovich, phase three means one step closer to normalcy.

“It can be closer to us being able to be in person and like being able to experience school like in person,” she said.

Many people are pleased with Governor Roy Cooper’s COVID-19 response.

“I’ve felt safe,” said Vukovich. “I wear my mask everywhere and I think he did a phenomenal job with it.”

Phase 3 and the state’s curfew on alcohol sales will last through at least October 23.