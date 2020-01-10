Locals react to series of quakes in Puerto Rico

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Hundreds of families lost their homes in southwest Puerto Rico as a flurry of earthquakes struck the island.

A magnitude 6.4 quake that struck before dawn on Tuesday killed one person, injured nine others and knocked out power across the island.

More than 2,000 people were staying in government shelters as President Donald Trump declared an emergency and Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vázquez activated the National Guard.

The hardest hit municipality was the town of Guánica.

The string of quakes began the night of December 28.

Just in Guánica nearly 150 homes were affected by the quake, along with three schools, including one three-story building whose first two floors were completely flattened.

Tuesday’s quake was the strongest to hit Puerto Rico since October 1918, when a magnitude 7.3 quake struck near the island’s northwest coast, unleashing a tsunami and killing more than 100 people.

The U.S. Geologic Survey said that while it’s virtually possible there will be many aftershocks in the next week, the chance of a magnitude 6 quake or stronger is around 22%.

If you have family in Puerto Rico or live on the island remember you can reach out to Linea PAS for emotional support at 1-800-981-0023 or 1-888-672-7622.