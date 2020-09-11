Locker and weight rooms open at Onslow County Schools

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Starting this week, students in Onslow County Schools are allowed to use locker and weight rooms.

School officials will only allow up to ten people at a time in each locker and weight room. They were initially closed because of COVID regulations.

The change in policy comes after an announcement from the North Carolina High School Athletics Association.

And it’s a game changer for Greg Grantham, the school district’s athletics coordinator. The new guidelines will allow some regular P.E. classes to resume.

The biggest priority and challenge for Grantham is keeping people safe.

Employees will monitor those rooms, with individual schools determining how it will be done.

Face coverings are required, as are COVID screenings before entry. Social distancing practices will also be put in place.

School officials says they will be evaluating how to reopen playgrounds over the next two weeks.