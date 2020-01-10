Logging construction in Lenoir County

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Many communities here in eastern North Carolina worry about flooding.

A Lenoir County man contacted 9OYS, concerned about construction going on along the Contentnea Creek on the east side of HWY 11.

He’s worried that the construction will cause flooding from the Contentnea Creek since the area is in a floodplain.

He owns land in the Tick Bite area in Lenoir County.

He says, “I have made complaints and those logs, if they follow the creek they’re going to land in Tick Bite if they don’t follow the creek and they cut those trees down on this 150 acres of land here those logs are going to land in the Grifton Sewage Treatment Plant.”

Mitchell believes there shouldn’t be any construction going on in flood zone areas for fear of future high waters.

9OYS reached out to foresters to conduct an inspection, they tell us there are nine standards the loggers must follow.

“Some of the things I look for during this inspection are to make sure we don’t have any stream obstructions, no hydraulic fluid leaks that sort of thing with the equipment, there’s buffers or stream side management, any crossing of streams are done in such matter that we don’t get sediment into the stream,” says region one Water Quality Forester Paul Mowrey.

Country Boys Logging is the landowner for this area.

Mowrey says as long as they adhere to the laws and rules of regulations, there shouldn’t be any additional flooding caused by the logging.

Each landowner has a right to conduct logging, through their landowner rights in the state of North Carolina.

Laura Hendrick is the region one Regional Forester of Forest Management.

She explains, “just because it’s a floodplain does not mean that it can’t be harvested since it is treated as real property and timber, and so in terms of the way the floodplain issue in terms of you know whatever flooding from Florence or Dorian or any of our past hurricanes, that doesn’t affect the right to practice forestry.”

Forest regulators also confirm the landowner has plans to plant new trees on the acres they’re logging.

For more information on the North Carolina Forest Service and resources they provide, you can visit their website here.