Long lines at Duplin County’s first COVID vaccine drive-thru

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Many counties across the east are using an appointment system for people to get COVID shots, but Duplin County is going a different way.

Thursday morning, the county held its first COVID vaccine drive-thru event to allow people 75 and older to get a COVID shot.

The doses were on a first come, first serve basis.

Health care workers began administering their 800 Moderna doses at 9 a.m. People at the event say they staked out their spots in line as early at 7:30 a.m.

Violet Branch wasn’t able to get her COVID shot until about 11 a.m. She isn’t a big fan of needle but knows this is about safety first.

“There’s so much virus, and stuff going around, hopefully it’ll shin me from it,” said Branch.

Branch is part of the population most at risk from the virus. State numbers show about 289 people in Duplin County, 75 and older contracted the virus.

The county’s health director Tracey Simmons-Kornegay said, “I’m going to ensure that my seniors who are 75 and older get the vaccine first because those individuals have been home for the last eight to ten months.”

Drivers were asked to stay in their cars throughout the process.

The first step was check-in. Then, another wait to get the shot at the county’s event center, and a 15 to 30 minute observation period at a nearby holding site.

Kornegay says the large scale operation was designed for faster service.

“It’s a lot easier for us because the health department still has mandated services that we have to provide so the health department is still opened today as well as this clinic being ran today,” said Kornegay.

Duplin County’s seen more than 4,700 COVID cases since March. State numbers show cases rising sharply since last October.

County officials say more vaccination events are being planned for the coming weeks. They’re not saying exactly when the next one will be.