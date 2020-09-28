Longest-serving, certified active-duty officer in North Carolina passes away

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) The Kinston Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own officers, Officer Levi Simmons.

Officer Simmons is known as the longest-serving, certified active-duty officer in North Carolina.

In 1970, he was voted Policeman of the Year, while working with the Jacksonville Police Department.

One of Officer Simmons’s accomplishments is recognition from N.C. State Attorney General in which he received his Advanced Law Enforcement Certificate for dedication and performance by N.C. Criminal Justice Training and Standards Council.

Officer Simmons has 18 accommodation letters, 12 commendation awards, and attended more than 295 law enforcement training programs and courses.

KPD says, “Officer Simmons served through harsh times and through that strived to be a positive role model in the community. He astonishingly succeeded in doing that and touching the lives of many officers, staff, and community members. He will be greatly missed.”