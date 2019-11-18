Longtime OB/GYN doctor to leave Martin General Hospital

(WNCT) It has been nearly a month since labor and delivery services ended at Martin General Hospital and patients are already feeling the impact.

A long-time OB/GYN doctor has announced to her patients she will be leaving Roanoke Women’s Healthcare.

Dr. Melissa O’Neal sent a notice to her patients to state she will be leaving the women’s health clinic after 14 years of serving the community.

This comes after Martin General Hospital ended labor and delivery services on October 21.

Hospital leaders said the service care is costly and to maintain those services they need 300 baby deliveries a year. The hospital averaged 160 deliveries.

Many women did not want to speak on camera, but tell me this is a great loss to the community.

O’Neal’s patients have received information about transitioning their care.