Looking ahead to 2019 local elections

Tuesday is election day across North Carolina.

From mayoral races, to town council seat battles, the residents of eastern North Carolina have a lot to think about.

Here are a few races WNCT is keeping a close eye on.

In Greenville, two candidates are running against current mayor P.J. Connelly.

Renee Boston-Hill, former Pitt County Democratic Party leader is focusing on bringing new jobs to Greenville and prioritizing inclusiveness.

Demetrius Hicks is also taking a shot at the mayor’s seat.

Hicks is 26 years old and is looking to bring alternative transportation to the city.

Also in Greenville, all eyes are on the District 2 City Council race after the Pitt County Board of Elections voted that former candidate John Landrine would not be eligible to run for the seat.

Landrine filed as a candidate for District 2. Voting officials realized after the start of early voting that Landrine actually lives in District 1.

Incumbent Rose Glover and Ernest Reeves are also running for the seat.

If Landrine wins, the city council will declare the seat vacant and appoint someone in December.

Another race to look out for in Jacksonville, Mayor Sammy Phillips is running for re-election and is being challenged by Ken Hagan, former Jacksonville City Manager and Parks and Recreation Director.

