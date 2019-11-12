Low-income energy assistance for Wayne County households

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – Households in Wayne County can soon apply for help covering the cost of heating their homes through the federally funded Low-Income Energy Assistance Program.

The program provides a one-time payment to their heating vendor to offset the high cost of heating during the cold weather months.

To be eligible, a person must:

Have at least one U.S. citizen or non-citizen who meets eligibility criteria

Meet an income test

Have resources, such as savings and checking accounts, cash on hand, at or below $2,250

Be responsible for their heating cost

Wayne County households who want to apply for energy assistance can only do so in person.

The Wayne County Department of Social Services will be accepting applications from 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

Monday through Friday at 210 Dixie Trail in Goldsboro.

Households including a person aged 60 or older or an individual receiving disability benefits and services through the NC Division of Aging and Adult Services are eligible to sign up for assistance from December 1 – December 31.

All other households may apply from January 1, 2020-March 31, 2020, or until funds are exhausted.

For more information on the Low-Income Energy Assistance program, go to https://www.ncdhhs.gov/assistance/low-income-services/low-income-energy-assistance