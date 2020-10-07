Lower Neuse river keeper answers questions about recent fish kill

NORTH CAROLINA, (WNCT) – Fish kills typically last a couple of days.

But the lower Neuse river keeper says there have been dead and dying fish in the river around the Carolina Pines area for the past week.

The state’s Department of Environmental Quality did testing and confirms there are no toxins in the water.

Experts believe an active algae bloom is in the river, depleting oxygen in the water and suffocating the fish.

They say our recent weather is a big factor in these algae blooms.

Katy Langley Hunt is the lower Neuse riverkeeper.

She explains, “Storm water runoff due to all the rain we’ve been experiencing lately and that’s washing nutrients from fertilizers from people’s yards as well as agricultural feeds, the concentrated animal feeding operations and even the frequent sewer spills especially seen in Havelock.

The river keeper says if you come across a fish kill, please take photos and videos then report it to Sound Rivers or the DEQ.

Hunt also says that research programs such as MODMON have water quality monitoring programs that help experts answer questions when we see these fish kills.

Unfortunately, state funding for these kinds of programs have stopped.

She’s encouraging people to help fund MODMON so Sound Rivers can continue getting water quality information.

If you’re interested in donating, you can do so here.