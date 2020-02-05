Lowe’s and USO of NC to host ribbon-cutting and USO center dedication for fallen Marine

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Lowe’s and USO of North Carolina will pay tribute on Thursday to a fallen hero, dedicating a room in the USO of NC-Jacksonville Center in his honor during a naming and ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The USO of NC Jacksonville Center media room will be renamed as the Staff Sgt. Benjamin S. Hines Media Room in remembrance of Staff Sgt. Hines.

Sgt. Hines was killed n action on Monday, April 8, 2019, in Afghanistan, along with two of his fellow Marines while deployed with the 25th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, Marine forces Reserve.

He joined the U.S. Marines after high school and joined the JROTC while at Dallastown, Pennsylvania, and Sgt. Hines also earned more than a dozen awards and completed two previous combat deployments in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.

The media room was renovated by Lowe’s with dozens of associate volunteers in addition to product and financial donations of more than $25,000.

Lowe’s and USO NC ceremony will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony, name plaque unveiling and remarks from Scott Hines, Benjamin’s father, and Lowe’s store manager based in the Wilmington area.