Lt. Dan Forest pays a visit to eastern North Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – North Carolina’s Lt. Governor paid a visit to eastern North Carolina

Saturday afternoon.

The Lt. Governor who has served in his seat since 2013 is seeking to replace Governor Roy Cooper.

The republican’s visit to Greenville’s GOP headquarters was an attempt to meet with supporters and encourage them to vote ahead of the March 3 primaries.

His tour began in Goldsboro, Edenton, Greenville, and finished his day in Hampstead.

Running on the slogan ‘Run Forest Run’, Forest had many supporters waiting to greet him as he arrived in Greenville this afternoon.

“I just think this is the way to politic. I think people get to meet you, they get to know you, they really get to see who you are. So, when all of those ugly ads start popping up with that scary music, they’ve already met you, shook your hand and they say, ‘well that’s not the guy that I met,” said Forest.

Forest is running against Republican Holly Grange, and Democrats Ernest Reeves and Cooper.

Voter registration deadline was February 7, but the deadline to return completed absentee ballots is March 3.