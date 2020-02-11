Jacksonville evacuation urged for areas around gas leak

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Jacksonville Police have called for an evacuation of residents in the homes surrounded by Henderson Drive, Doris Avenue, Decatur Road and Gum Branch Road due to a gas leak in the area of Clyde Drive and Carmen Avenue.

The evacuation is only for those who live in the blocks surrounded by Henderson Drive, Doris Avenue, Decatur Road, and Gum Branch Road.

Jacksonville High School has been evacuated and students were taken to designated locations.

The evacuation is strongly urged by Police as the gas is still escaping at this moment

Henderson Drive and streets surrounding the intersection are currently closed.

Motorists are urged to use another route, including those who would pick up students at Jacksonville High School.

Officials want motorists to use Gum Branch Road instead of Henderson.

Jacksonville Fire and Emergency Services and the City of Jacksonville utility crews are on the scene.