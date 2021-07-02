Major upgrades coming to Elizabeth City Traffic Signal system

ELIZABETH CITY – Traffic in the Elizabeth City area will soon be safer and easier, thanks to a $4.4 million contract recently awarded by the N.C. Department of Transportation.

The contract, awarded to Fayetteville-based ALS of North Carolina, will include signal upgrades at 44 intersections in Elizabeth City, 18 miles of interconnected fiber optic cable, the installation of 20 closed-circuit traffic cameras, and several new signalized crosswalks along Ehringhaus Street.

When complete, the project will allow signal synchronization across several arterial roads in Elizabeth City, which will improve traffic flow citywide. That, in turn, will increase motorist safety and reduce delays and emissions. The new system can also upload traffic data in real-time and allow technicians to adjust signal timing and coordination remotely.

The contract marks the first upgrade in the Elizabeth City signal system since 2007. Work on the project is scheduled to begin as early as July 26 and will be complete by Dec. 5, 2022.

