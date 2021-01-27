Majority Leader Bell Files Bill to Fund New ECU Brody School of Medicine

Raleigh, NC – On the first day of bill filing, House Majority Leader John Bell (R-Wayne) filed legislation (HB 6) to provide $215 million for the construction of a new Brody School of Medicine facility at East Carolina University. He was joined by primary bill sponsors Speaker of the House Tim Moore (R-Cleveland), Representative Chris Humphrey (R-Pitt), and Representative Ed Goodwin (R-Chowan).

“I am proud to lead the effort to fund the construction of a new Brody School of Medicine and reaffirm our commitment to improving healthcare access in eastern North Carolina by filing this important bill on the first day of legislative work,” saidMajority Leader Bell. “The Brody School of Medicine has a long history of training and preparing physicians who stay right here in rural eastern North Carolina. Our region desperately needs more providers and the construction of this facility will be a huge benefit and asset to our area and the entire state.”

Last legislative session, Governor Roy Cooper vetoed the budget, which included funding for the new facility. Despite bipartisan support, legislative Democrats refused to override the Governor’s veto and blocked these critical resources from becoming law.

“The state House has committed once again to accomplishing this healthcare priority for eastern North Carolina, where residents depend on graduates from the Brody School of Medicine for access to care,” Speaker Tim Moore. “Building this facility as soon as possible is a vital initiative that the General Assembly has budgeted carefully to afford, and I urge all of my colleagues in state government to ensure funding for this priority is delivered in 2021.”

“I am proud to sponsor this legislation to build a new Brody School of Medicine at East Carolina University, an institution that has continued to serve our region and state with quality higher education opportunities,” said Representative Humphrey. “The new medical facility is critical to attracting quality healthcare practitioners equipped to serve Lenoir and Pitt counties along with the surrounding rural communities. I am committed to getting this important legislation approved and signed into law for the betterment of rural eastern North Carolina.”

The economic impact for the construction of the building is $395 million and would provide 1,700 jobs. By 2028, the new Brody School of Medicine facility is projected to have an annual impact of nearly $300 million.“I want to personally thank former Representatives Brian Brown, Dr. Perrin Jones and Congressman Dr. Greg Murphy for their efforts over the years to lead this effort and I am excited to pick up where they left off,” said Majority Leader Bell.