Majority of COVID cases in Onslow County are between 25-49

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – North Carolina officials say they’re seeing coronavirus cases rising among younger people, but Onslow County experts say their numbers show something else.

35 percent of the COVID cases in Onslow County are between the ages of 25 to 49 according to state numbers.

23 percent are between 18 to 24 years old.

14 percent of Onslow’s cases are in the 50 to 64 years old age group.

Onslow County health experts say the highest percentage of cases is in what they consider the working-age group.

A department spokesperson says more people will test positive as the state reopens.

“You’re going to see your restaurant workers, your health care workers, daycare workers, all these people who are necessary to our economy are back to work. And once you get everyone functioning and moving like that, we knew numbers would go up,” said Victoria Reyes, with the health department.



Onslow County health workers are stressing the three W’s — wearing your mask, washing your hands, and waiting six feet apart. They say those easy steps can help prevent the spread of the virus.