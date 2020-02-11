Making sure natural hair is respected and protected from discrimination

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Director Matthew Cherry is the 2020 Academy Awards winner for Best Animated Short. His film is about a black father trying to style his daughter’s hair for the first time. In his acceptance speech, Cherry mentioned the Crown Act, a bill that would make discrimination against natural hair illegal.

Right now in our state the Crown Act is just in it’s campaigning phases but state organizers hope to make it law in the near future.

“A campaign that resulted from legislation that was enacted in California centered around the discrimination of hair,” said Dr. Eveangle Savage, Ph.D., Working with The Crown Campaign

Dr. Savage is working with the Crown Campaign to make sure the natural hair of African Americans and people of color is protected by law.

“African American hair and hairstyles have strong historical, political, cultural, social and, familiar significance,” said Dr. Savage

The Crown Act is law in California, New York, and New Jersey. In those states, it’s illegal to discriminate based on someone’s hair in the areas of employment, housing, and education.

“Natural hair is fun, it’s beautiful, and it’s unique,” said Ronita Stanford, Owner, TruImage Natural Hair & Beauty Salon

Stanford has had clients who have questioned their natural due to work.

“They will be like no I don’t want anybody to say anything or feel uncomfortable and I always ask like when you wear your hair in the way it is now, did you have to get permission?” said Stanford

A recent Dove Crown Study found black women are 80% more likely to change their natural hair to meet social norms or expectations.

“It’s time to push back on things like don’t respect who we are as a people,” said Dr. Savage

Supporters believe The Crown Campaign will help protect people’s cultural hairstyles in our state from discrimination.

For more information and to get involved click HERE or call Shemekka Ebony at 919-564-5600 or Dr. Eveangle Savege, PhD at 252-347-5916