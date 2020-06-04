Making sure your donation makes the impact you’re hopping for

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Between the COVID-19 pandemic and social tensions, nationwide many Americans are choosing to donate to organizations that are offering financial and resource support.

This has been an interesting time for our country. After the death of George Floyd, we have seen a surge in mass protests across America, even here in eastern North Carolina.

Some are choosing to challenge what they feel is racial injustice in many ways.

From peacefully protesting and working with lawmakers, to educating communities and encouraging positive action.

Some are even opening their wallets to help support protesters and civil rights organizations.

Here’s some information on smartly donating:

If you’re able, consider long term giving through a monthly donation.

No Matter the cause or initiative, the non-profit will benefit from the continuous and sustainable impacts of your giving.

For more information on safely donating to a non-profit check out: