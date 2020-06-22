MAKO Medical adds 100 Jobs; increases on-site COVID-19 testing to serve companies restarting operations

HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCT) Over the past month, MAKO Medical Laboratories added over 150 people to meet the growing demand for COVID-19 testing in the United States.

A significant portion of that demand is from companies restarting operations. MAKO Medical is providing on-site staffing and mobile testing services at businesses as employers bring employees back to work safely.

“We have clients who have plants with hundreds, if not thousands of employees. They want to safely restart operations and have decided to bring MAKO Medical lab professionals on-site to provide a broad range of medical services, largely pertaining to COVID-19,” says Josh Arant, MAKO Medical COO.

Since March, MAKO Medical has processed more than 125,000 COVID-19 tests.

In addition to the COVID-19 nasal swabs that people have become accustomed to seeing, MAKO Medical is now processing two different COVID-19 antibody tests. The Abbott SARS-CoV-2 IgG and the Diasorin Liaison SARS-CoV-2 S1/S2 IgG tests are EUA FDA approved and validated.

MAKO Medical is currently processing more than 10,000 tests per day, with plans to increase that number to 25,000 by the end of July.

The company recently renovated 5,000 square feet to its Henderson, NC facility expanding its accessioning space.

MAKO went from one PCR instrument for research and development to seven dedicated to COVID-19.

In addition, MAKO added 8 antibody instruments that help read tests and determine if people have been exposed to COVID19.

MAKO has also added people, expanding its operations from 50 employees working on one shift, to 150 people working around the clock.

MAKO is partnering with Rapid Reliable Testing to provide COVID-19 tests to students attending summer camps. This was reported on June 5, 2020, in the New York Times.

MAKO is partnering with Luminate Health to provide a new patient portal offering real-time COVID-19 test results.

Faster turnaround times set MAKO Medical apart from its competitors. MAKO Medical returns COVID-19 test results in 24-48 hours. MAKO Medical’s COVID-19 services include:

MAKO Medical’s mobile units include experienced phlebotomists who are able to provide COVID-19 testing in a familiar environment to help make employees feel more at ease.

“The more we can test, the more we can get in there and help local governments, help businesses, help manufacturers, help the meat packing plants so they can tell if their employees are infected or not,” said Steve Hoover, MAKO Medical’s Vice President of Laboratory Operations.