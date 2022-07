EMERALD ISLE, N.C (WNCT) – Emerald Isle Ocean Rescue, Fire, Police, and EMS were dispatched to a call of a drowning in the 4800 block of Ocean Drive on July 6.

The emergency call came through at 4 p.m. for an unidentified 57-year-old male, who was visiting the area. Unfortunately, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased. The name of the victim is being withheld until his next of kin is notified.