3 sentenced in connection to multiple Carteret County shootings

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) Three people have been sentenced in connection to multiple shootings reported in the Carteret County area, U.S. District Attorney said.

District Attorney Scott Thomas and Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck announced that the defendants involved in multiple shootings in the Carteret County area have been convicted.

Joseph Brandon Giffin, 23, of Newport, was convicted and sentenced in Carteret County Superior Court this week, while Dahntrelle Virgane Murrell, 21, of Harkers Island and Monito Darnell Whitfield, 22, of Morehead City were convicted and sentenced during previous sessions of Carteret County Superior Court.

After officials responded to shootings at residences in Garner’s Garden Mobile Home Park in Newport and Fisher Street in Morehead City, officers with the Morehead City Police Department and deputies with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation that revealed on September 5, 2018, following a confrontation at the Garner’s Garden Mobile Home Park between Whitfield and Murrell, they traveled to Whitfield’s residence on Fisher Street in Morehead City where Giffin fired two rounds from a 20 gauge shotgun through the window of the house, which was occupied by Whitfield and two other individuals.

Later, to retaliate, Whitfield traveled to Garner’s Garden where he exited his vehicle and fired two rounds from a .40 caliber handgun at Murrell as he was walking across the yard of one of the residences.

Both shots missed Murrell and one penetrated the wall of a residence striking a victim uninvolved in the prior altercations in the neck.

Police and emergency personnel responded and rushed the victim to the hospital, where they were eventually able to recover.

Whitfield fled the scene but was later located in Morehead City in possession of the weapon.

Whitfield was convicted of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and discharge of a weapon into occupied property inflicting serious bodily injury on July 17, in Carteret County Superior Court and sentenced to six to eight years in prison.

Murrell was convicted of conspiracy to discharge a weapon into an occupied property on August 14 in Carteret County Superior Court and sentenced to one to two years in prison, suspended for three years of supervised probation.

Giffin was convicted of possession of a firearm by a felon, discharge of a weapon into occupied property, and a probation violation on Wednesday in Carteret County Superior Court and sentenced to three to six years in prison followed by two years of probation.

The cases were investigated by the Morehead City Police Department and Carteret County Sheriff’s Office.

PREVIOUS:

(WNCT) A man has been accused of shooting a 23-year-old at a Carteret County mobile home park on September 6.

Montico D. Whitfield, of Morehead City, was charged with one open count of attempted murder and one count of discharging a weapon into an occupied property inflicting serious bodily injury,

The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office transported Whitfield from the Wayne County Jail to the Carteret County Jail on Wednesday in connection with the Garner Gardens Mobile Home Park shooting report on September 6.

Warrants for Whitfield were issued on September 10 and he was located on Tuesday before being transported to Carteret County.

Whitfield is accused of shooting 23-year-old Taylor Parsons.

Parsons was at Garner Gardens at the time of the shooting.

Parsons was released from the Vidant Medical Center after suffering a non-life threatening gunshot to the back of the head.

Detective Greg Mason said Whitfield was being cooperative during the investigation.

Whitfield was sent to the Carteret County Jail under a $202,000 bond.

PREVIOUS:

A 23-year-old man was shot in the head at a Carteret County mobile home park early Thursday morning.

Deputies were called to the report of a shooting at Garner Gardens Mobile Home Park at 6030 Highway 70 in Newport around midnight.

Detectives determined the bullet was fired from outside of the home and hit Taylor Parsons while he was sitting on a couch.

Parsons managed to stumble to a neighbor who called 911.

He was taken to Carteret Health Care before being flown to Vidant Medical Center, where he remains in stable condition.

The Sheriff’s Office said they do not believe it was a random shooting.

Carteret County Crime-Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case and callers can remain anonymous by calling (252) 726-INFO (4636) or emailing crimetips@carteretcountync.gov