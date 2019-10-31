Man accused of stealing, selling equipment from Camp Lejeune job site

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been arrested for stealing and selling equipment from a job site in Camp Lejeune.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Uniformed Patrol took a report on August 23 where the victim stated one of his employees stole equipment from a job site.

Investigation revealed that the alleged perpetrator, Darian Timothy Parrish, 23, of Cary, took equipment from a job site on Camp Lejeune and either sold or pawned it.

Warrants were obtained and on October 25 Parrish was located in Cary where the warrants were served.

He was taken before a magistrate and charged with two counts of felony larceny by employee.

Parrish was sent to the Onslow County Detention Center under a $25,000 bond.