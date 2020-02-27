Man allegedly pulled over in Elizabeth City with gun, $5K, 99 grams of marijuana and a child in the car

ELIZABETH CITY, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Elizabeth City says a traffic stop lead to a 26-year-old man’s arrest on drug, gun and child abuse charges Tuesday.

Kelvin Ikeem Thorton, 26, is charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver schedule VI drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed handgun, and misdemeanor child abuse, police wrote in a news release.

Police pulled Thorton over at the intersection of B Street and Goodwin Avenue Tuesday around 12:30 p.m. for an alleged window tint violation.

Police said further investigation showed Thorton allegedly was unlicensed and had a concealed handgun, 99.8 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and $5,632.00 in US paper currency.

Thorton also had a young child in the car, police said.

Thorton was given a $10,000 secured bond and a court date of April 13.