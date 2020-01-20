Man arrested after 3-month investigation into drug sales

VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been arrested after a three-month investigation into drug sales in Vanceboro.

On Monday, the Vanceboro Police Department conducted a search warrant with the assistance of Craven County Sheriffs Office at 528 West Railroad Street in Vanceboro.

The search warrant was conducted due to sales of illegal drugs at the residence and were purchased by undercover officers in a three-month investigation.

During the search, two guns, US currency, and drug paraphernalia were seized.

64-year-old Larry Lee Dean was arrested at his residence during the search warrant.

Dean was charged with:

Two counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver

One count of maintaining a dwelling for the purposes of selling narcotics

One count sell/deliver cocaine within 1000 feet of a school

One count possession of drug paraphernalia

One count marijuana possession

Officials said that more charges are expected.

Dean was sent to the Craven County Jail under a $30,000 bond.