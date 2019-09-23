Man arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting minor

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) A 33-year-old man has been arrested after deputies investigated a report of a sexual assault of an 11-year-old child.

On May 2, the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into the sexual assault of an 11-year-old child.

Deputies said that an investigation began after the victim told a counselor at their school that they had been sexually assaulted away from the school by a person known to the victim.

School officials immediately acted to protect the student notifying law enforcement and social services.

Detectives arrested Jeremy Lee Hoffman, 33, for charges including indecent liberties of a child under 13, statutory rape of a child under 13 and incest.

Hoffman was sent to the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Detention Center under a $500,000 bond.

