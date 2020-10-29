Man arrested after barricading himself in Carteret County home

NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) Deputies said that a man has been arrested after he barricaded himself in a home in Carteret County.

The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office and the Carteret County Special Response Team (SRT) responded to a call on Thursday around 10:25 a.m. in the 200 block of Mayflower Drive in Newport regarding a man barricaded in a house.

A family member of the suspect informed deputies that the suspect tried to stab him with a knife.

The family member was able to escape the home with a minor cut on the hand.

Deputies learned the subject, 34-year-old Brent Edward Humphrey, was armed with a hunting knife and there was a female in the house, so the SRT team set a perimeter around the residence and began negotiating with the subject.

Around 12:32 p.m., the subject peacefully surrendered to deputies on the scene and was transported by Carteret County deputies to the Carteret County Jail.

The female subject in the house was not harmed.

Humphrey was charged with misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon.

Before this incident, Humphrey was wanted in Craven and Carteret counties for felony probation violation, misdemeanor probation violation, and failure to appear on the following charges:

Carrying a concealed weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine)

Failure to comply with child support

Humphrey was booked under a $42,800 bond and is scheduled to appear in district and superior court in November.