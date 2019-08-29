Man arrested after committing sexual battery on woman at nail salon

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been arrested after he committed a sexual battery on a woman at a nail salon in Onslow County.

On June 23, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said that a citizen went to the Leeon Nail Salon at 2040 Wilmington Highway Suite 9 to get her nails done.

The owner and defendant, Lam Van Ly (aka Leeon), worked on the citizen’s nails and asked her if he could do further work.

While the additional work was being done, Lam Van Ly began massaging the citizen’s head and neck, deputies said.

It was alleged that when the citizen tried to stop the massage, Lam Van Ly then committed a sexual battery on the citizen.

During the course of the investigation, another report was found to have been filed in 2017.

The report showed the same circumstances as the sexual assault that was reported on June 23.

Lam Van Ly was arrested on Thursday and charged with sexual battery and assault on a female.

He was brought before a magistrate and given a $2,000 bond then placed into the custody of the Onslow County Detention Center.