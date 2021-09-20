Man arrested after drugs found during probation search in Pamlico County

ARAPAHOE, N.C. (WNCT) – A man was arrested on drug charges following a probation search, according to the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, September 14, North Carolina Probation asked for assistance from the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office to assist with a search of the residence of a subject on probation.

The search took place at the home of Andre Ganues located in Arapahoe. Officials said during the search, they located cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, and various items of drug paraphernalia.

Ganues was charged with:

Possession of cocaine

Possession of methamphetamine,

Possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana

Possession of marijuana paraphernalia

Possession of drug paraphernalia

He was placed in the Pamlico County Detention Center under a $20,000 bond.