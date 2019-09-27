Man arrested after fraudulent transactions on company gas card

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A Washington man was arrested Thursday after a business in Greenville reported fraudulent transactions on a company gas card.

On August 12, Hardware Specialties, Inc. at 1823 Progress Road in Greenville contacted the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office reporting fraudulent transactions on a company gas card in the amount of $436.34.

Through a joint investigation with the Greenville Police Department, a suspect was identified.

On Thursday, Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Detectives arrested Zachary Thomas Cooke, 22, of Washington.

Cooke was charged with three counts of felony obtaining property by false pretenses.

He was sent to the Pitt County Detention Center under a $5,000 bond and was released the same day.