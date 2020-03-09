Man arrested after investigation into cocaine trafficking in Carteret County

MOREHEAD, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been arrested after an investigation into cocaine trafficking in Carteret County, officials said.

Narcotics detectives with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office and Morehead City Police Department arrested a Morehead City man last on March 2.

The arrest ended an investigation of cocaine trafficking in Carteret County.

39-year-old David Allen Patterson faces several drug charges including trafficking in cocaine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver cocaine, sell cocaine, deliver cocaine, manufacture cocaine, and maintaining a dwelling for the use or sale of a controlled substance.

Detectives targeted Patterson and conducted undercover operations and controlled purchases of cocaine at the Morehead City residence.

Over the course of the investigation, detectives seized approximately 1.4 ounces of cocaine from Patterson.

Patterson was sent to the Carteret County Jail under a $600,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.