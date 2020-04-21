Man arrested after investigation into illegal sale of cocaine, oxycodone pills

STOKES, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been arrested after an investigation into the illegal sale of cocaine and oxycodone pills.

On Tuesday, detectives with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit along with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit concluded an extensive investigation into the illegal sale of cocaine and oxycodone pills.

The investigation stemmed from several Crime Stoppers tips.

Detectives conducted numerous hours of surveillance in the area of Stokes and were able to identify many individuals participating in the illegal sale, both buying and selling.

On Monday, detectives and K9 deputies conducted three simultaneous traffic stops in the area of Stokes.

At the conclusion of these traffic stops, detectives were able to confirm where the drugs were being sold and by whom.

This led to the execution of a search warrant at the residence at 4147 NC 30 in Stokes.

During the search detectives located and seized 116 oxycodone pills, two firearms, cocaine, and approximately $4,000 in U.S. currency.

Walter Thomas Bullock, 56, resident of the searched address was arrested and charged with:

Level III trafficking of opiates

Two counts conspiracy to sell/deliver schedule II controlled substance

Felony conspiracy

Two counts possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine

Two counts maintaining a dwelling for the sale of a controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Bullock was sent to the Pitt County Detention Center under a $1 million bond.

More charges for additional suspects are expected.