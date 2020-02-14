Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts

Man arrested after multi-hour standoff in Cove City

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COVE CITY, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been arrested on several charges after a multi-hour standoff in Cove City, deputies said.

On Thursday, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office responded to NC 55 Highway West in Cove City in reference to a warrant service.

When deputies attempted to arrest Nicholas Daugherty he barricaded himself inside the residence and threatened to harm himself.  

After a multi-hour standoff Daugherty was arrested, deputies said.

Daugherty was charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule III controlled substance,  felony possession of methamphetamine, simple possession schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting a public officer.

He was sent to the Craven County Confinement Facility under a $250,000 bond.

Deputies said that ff Daugherty makes bond he is required to be on electronic monitoring with the Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV