Man arrested after multi-hour standoff in Cove City

COVE CITY, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been arrested on several charges after a multi-hour standoff in Cove City, deputies said.

On Thursday, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office responded to NC 55 Highway West in Cove City in reference to a warrant service.

When deputies attempted to arrest Nicholas Daugherty he barricaded himself inside the residence and threatened to harm himself.

After a multi-hour standoff Daugherty was arrested, deputies said.

Daugherty was charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule III controlled substance, felony possession of methamphetamine, simple possession schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting a public officer.

He was sent to the Craven County Confinement Facility under a $250,000 bond.

Deputies said that ff Daugherty makes bond he is required to be on electronic monitoring with the Sheriff’s Office.