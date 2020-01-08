Man arrested after officials conclude joint drug investigation

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been arrested on several charges after officials concluded a joint drug investigation.

On Tuesday detectives with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit concluded a joint drug investigation.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office had begun the investigation and over the past two months had already made purchases of crack cocaine from Tyshaun Monkel Thigpen, 27, of Washington.

Beaufort County determined that Thigpen was actually residing in Pitt County.

Detectives from both offices working together, initiated a traffic stop on Thigpen as he left his residence on 5th Street in Greenville.

Thigpen failed to stop but was taken into custody without incident when he jumped a curb, causing a flat tire.

Detectives said they found narcotics on Thigpen at the scene of the arrest along with earlier evidence led to the execution of a search warrant at his residence.

During the search, detectives said they seized approximately 316 dosage units of MDMA, also known as ecstasy, approximately more than 10 grams of crack cocaine, and various items of drug paraphernalia.

Thigpen was arrested and charged with:

Two misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia

Two felony counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule II (crack cocaine)

Felony flee to elude arrest

Misdemeanor resist, obstruct, and delay a public servant

Felony trafficking a schedule I controlled substance (MDMA)

Felony manufacturing a schedule ii controlled substance (crack cocaine)

He was served an outstanding arrest warrant from Beaufort County for felony possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance (crack cocaine).

Thigpen was sent to the Pitt County Detention Center under a $215,000 bond.