Man arrested after police were alerted of possible meth lab at Newport residence

NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been arrested after police were alerted of a possible meth lab in a home in Newport.

On Thursday evening, the Newport Police Department was alerted of the presence of a possible clandestine methamphetamine lab located in a home on Chatham Street.

Responding officers were able to detect a strong chemical like odor and observe precursor materials associated with the production of methamphetamine.

Investigators were able to obtain a search warrant for the property and were assisted in the search by special agents from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation’s Clandestine Laboratory Response Team as well as the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office.

During the search, officers discovered evidence that methamphetamine had been recently manufactured.

Some of the hazardous materials utilized in the manufacturing process included acetone, lye, lithium metal, and sulfuric acid.

All precursor materials were collected, neutralized, and removed by the SBI team.

25-year-old Jacob Walbert resident of the home located at 493 Chatham Street, was charged with manufacturing methamphetamine, maintaining a dwelling for the manufacture of controlled substances, and possession of immediate precursor materials used for manufacturing methamphetamine.

Walbert was also served with outstanding orders of arrest for failure to appear in court on charges of felonious assault on emergency personnel inflicting serious bodily injury, driving while impaired, reckless driving, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is being held under a combined bond of $80,000 and has a felony first appearance in Carteret County District Court on June 8.