Man arrested after report of vehicle break-in at residence in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been arrested after police responded to a breaking and entering of a motor vehicle at a residence in Jacksonville.

In the early morning hours of Wednesday, the Jacksonville Police Department were dispatched to a residence in Radcliffe Circle to a report of a breaking and entering into a motor vehicle in which the suspect had fled the scene.

Police began canvassing the area for the individual.

An individual matching the suspect’s description was found on Creighton Drive and detained, police said.

The investigation included video surveillance from nearby residences and led to charges for Thomas J. Tanner, Jr., 46, of Jacksonville.

He was charged with eight counts of breaking and entering and larceny.

Tanner was sent to the Onslow County Jail under $16,000 bond.

The investigation continues.

“The teamwork of the officers working this case resulted in connecting the suspect to a string of Motor Vehicle Breaking & Entering incidents the College Park Area,” said Deputy Chief of JPD Patrol and Field Operations Ronnie Dorn. This is an open and active investigation.”