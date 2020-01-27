Man arrested after reports of pizza delivery drivers being robbed at gunpoint

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been arrested after police conducted an investigation into several reports of pizza delivery drivers being robbed at gunpoint in Goldsboro.

On January 6 around 10 p.m., a pizza delivery driver reported to the Goldsboro Police Department that he had been robbed of food and property at gunpoint by two subjects while making a delivery to an address in the 500 block of West New Hope Road.

On January 19 around 9:30 p.m., another pizza delivery driver reported to police that two subjects attempted to rob him at gunpoint while he was making a delivery to an address in the 500 block of West New Hope Road.

The driver did not surrender any property and the suspects fled.

On January 21 around 9:30 p.m., a third delivery driver reported to police that he had been robbed of food and property by one subject at gunpoint while making a delivery to an address in the 1400 block of Cuyler Best Road.

The suspect in the case also took the victim’s vehicle, police said.

The vehicle was recovered by the police.

The Goldsboro Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division conducted an investigation after the first reported robbery.

The subsequent two robberies were linked to the first.

As a result of the investigation into these crimes, warrants were secured against Marquez D’andra Bass of Goldsboro on January 23.

Bass was charged with:

One count robbery with a dangerous weapon

One count attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon

Two counts conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon

One count break and enter motor vehicle

On Monday around 1:35 p.m., the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force took Bass into custody in the 600 block of Oxford Drive in Goldsboro.

Bass was brought before a Wayne County Magistrate.

He was sent to the Wayne County Detention Center under a $100,000 bond.

Bass was also served with warrants for violating probation and received an additional $25,000 bond.