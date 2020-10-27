Man arrested after serious hit-and-run in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Authorities have arrested an Elizabeth City man who was wanted after a serious hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian in September.

Manuel Guadalupe Gonzalez, 25, was taken into custody Monday around 8:45 p.m. when officers saw him exit a vehicle while they patrolled the 200 block of Native Dancer Court.

He’s been charged with felony hit-and-run with serious injury after the crash on Sept. 24 on Weeksville Road near Herrington Road. There’s no update on the victim’s condition at this time.

At the time of arrest, police say Gonzalez also had outstanding warrants for possession of marijuana up to 1/2 ounce, speeding, possession of a marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He received a $27,000 secured bond and was taken to Albemarle District Jail.

His first court appearance is scheduled for Thursday at 9:30 a.m. in Pasquotank County District Court.

Latest Posts: