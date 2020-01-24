Man arrested after sexual assault report at Pitt County residence

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been arrested after a sexual assault reported at a residence in Pitt County.

On Tuesday, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a sexual assault that occurred at a residence located at 2225 Bells Fork Road.

Deputies said they have a lengthy history of similar activity involving 57-year-old Terry Lynn Best at that residence.

On Thursday, detectives arrested Best and charged him with one felony count of second-degree forced sex offense.

Best was sent to the Pitt County Detention Center under a $500,000 bond.