Man arrested after sexual assault report at Pitt County residence

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been arrested after a sexual assault reported at a residence in Pitt County.

On Tuesday, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a sexual assault that occurred at a residence located at 2225 Bells Fork Road.

Deputies said they have a lengthy history of similar activity involving 57-year-old Terry Lynn Best at that residence.  

On Thursday, detectives arrested Best and charged him with one felony count of second-degree forced sex offense.

Best was sent to the Pitt County Detention Center under a $500,000 bond.

