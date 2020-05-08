Man arrested after shooting at residence in the New River area

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been arrested after a shooting reported at a residence in the New River area Friday morning.

Around 10:20 a.m., the Jacksonville Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at 373 Eastwood Drive, a residence in the New River area.

Police said they found one of the residents, a 21-year old man, had been shot.

He was transported to Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune and subsequently died of his injuries.

The investigation led to charges for another resident of the address, 21-year-old Rodney Allen Guerra.

“We believe this to be an isolated incident with no public safety threat,” said Deputy Chief Ashley Weaver.

Guerra was charged with one count involuntary manslaughter and discharge of a firearm in the city limits.

He received a $20,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing.