Man arrested after stealing package from Onslow County resident

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been arrested after deputies said he stole a package from a resident in Onslow County.

On November 21, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office took a report from a business regarding a complaint from a customer that a package that was shipped never arrived at the intended destination.

An investigation revealed that Desean Allante Harris, 31, of Hubert, an employee of Contact Us LLC, had a package delivered to a vacant residence across the street from his home instead of to the intended address.

Deputies said that Harris then took the package.

Harris was the employee that assisted the victim with an exchange order and instead of having the package sent to the right location, had it diverted so he could take the package.

Harris was arrested on Monday and charged with felony larceny by employee.

He was given a $5,000 bond by the magistrate and transported to Onslow County Detention Center.