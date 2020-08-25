Man arrested after tip regarding illegal marijuana grow operation in Havelock

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been arrested on several charges after officials responded to a tip regarding illegal marijuana grow operation in Havelock, officials said.

The Havelock Police Department received an anonymous tip regarding illegal marijuana grow operation located in Havelock.

On August 21, police requested assistance from the Craven County Sheriff’s Office’s Special Response Team (SRT) with serving the search warrant.

While preparing to execute the search warrant, the suspect, Reuben Rosario III, 42, of Havelock, was observed leaving the residence in a motor vehicle.

Havelock police and Craven County deputies attempted to detain Rosario, but he refused to stop and attempted to flee after ramming his vehicle into a Craven County deputy’s patrol vehicle.

Officials said that after a short pursuit, Rosario crashed his vehicle near Hwy. 70 just outside of Havelock and was arrested.

Rosario was charged with two counts of speeding to elude arrest, assault with a deadly weapon (vehicle), and damage to property.

Detectives with Havelock Police Department executed a search warrant at Rosario’s residence and discovered an extensive marijuana grow operation.

The Havelock Police Department seized 149 marijuana plants and seedlings, as well as drug paraphernalia.

Rosario was charged with the following additional charges:

Possession with intent to manufacture, sale and deliver

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Manufacturing marijuana

Maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance

Manufacturing a controlled substance within 1000 feet of a school.

Rosario was placed on a $20,000.00 bond in reference to the narcotic charges.

He was also served with an outstanding warrant for assault on a female.