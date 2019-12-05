Man arrested after two-month drug investigation ends in chase in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been arrested after a two-month drug investigation led to a chase in the Kinston area.

On December 4, detectives with the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office arrested Christopher Edward known as ‘DULA’ of Kinston pursuant to a two-month narcotics investigation.

During the investigation, detectives made multiple controlled purchases of crystal methamphetamine and marijuana from DULA.

Detectives attempted to arrest DULA on December 4 while he was in his vehicle at a business in LaGrange.

According to a release, DULA saw the detectives and attempted to flee and strike the deputies with his vehicle.

Officials said DULA fled the parking lot using his vehicle to strike one of the Lenoir County Sheriff vehicles and a chase ensued in the Willie Measley Road and Pauls Path Road area of Kinston.

The chase ended with DULA wrecking his vehicle and fleeing on foot where he was apprehended by deputies and detectives, officials said.

DULA was charged with:

Three counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance

Possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule VI controlled substance

Two counts of sell a schedule II controlled substance

Two counts of deliver a schedule II controlled substance

Sell a schedule VI controlled substance

Deliver a schedule VI controlled substance

Three counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a government officer with intent to kill

Felony flee to elude arrest

Aggressive driving

Failing to stop at a stop sign

Reckless driving to endanger

Resisting a public officer.

DULA was also wanted for an order for arrest out of Tyrell County for possession of a controlled substance while in a correction or jail facility and also wanted by the North Carolina Probation and Parole Office in reference to a parole violation.

DULA was given a total bond of $277,000 with an additional hold placed on him as a result of the parole violation.

Pursuant to DULA being processed he was placed in the WE Billy Smith Detention Facility.