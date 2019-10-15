Man arrested after vehicle chase in Craven County

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) A Pamlico County man has been arrested after a car chase in Craven County.

On Tuesday at 1:45 a.m. the Craven County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Patrol Division attempted to stop a 1999 Lincoln Navigator on N.C. 55 Highway East near Whitehurst Farm Road in New Bern, N.C.

Officials said the vehicle was operated by Daryl Antonio Pearson, 43, of Bayboro, who failed to stop.

Deputies chased Pearson from Whitehurst Farm Road to Olympia Road in Pamlico County where Pearson fled on foot into the woods.

Craven County Sheriff’s Office K9 Stihl tracked and assisted in taking Pearson into custody.

Pearson was charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest, resisting arrest, reckless driving to endanger, possession open container in the passenger area, failure to heed emergency light or siren, driving while license revoked, failure to wear a seat belt, and possession drug paraphernalia.

He was sent to the Craven County Jail.