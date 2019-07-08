Man arrested following disturbance in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon after police responded to a disturbance in Elizabeth City.

The Elizabeth City Police Department responded to the 600 block of Second Street in reference to a disturbance on Sunday around 3:30 p.m.

Police arrived on scene and spoke to all parties that were involved.

An investigation led to the arrest of 55-year-old William James Bonds Jr.

Bonds was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct.

Bonds was sent to the Albermarle District Jail under a $5,000 bond.

54-year-old Mac Wassink Moore was the other person involved in the altercation, police said.

Bonds and Moore were both treated by EMS and then transported to Sentara Albemarle Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.