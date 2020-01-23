Man arrested for allegedly stabbing his brother

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been arrested after deputies said he stabbed his brother in Greenville Wednesday night.

At 8:26 p.m., the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported stabbing at 1821 L.T. Hardee Road in Greenville.

Deputies said they discovered 22-year-old Deven Nicholson on the scene suffering from a stab wound to his abdomen.

He was transported by ambulance to Vidant Hospital for treatment.

Detectives have arrested the victim’s brother, 24-year-old Pierre Nicholson.

Nicholson has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

He has been sent to the Pitt County Detention Center under a $200,000 bond.