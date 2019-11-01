Man charged for assaulting 75-year-old woman in Tarboro

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been arrested after an investigation showed he assaulted a 75-year-old woman in the back parking lot of a library.

On Wednesday around 2:30 pm, Officer Kenny Womack of the Tarboro Police Department observed a vehicle traveling south on Main Street through the downtown district in an erratic manner.

Based upon the observation, Officer Womack attempted to conduct a vehicle stop, however, the driver refused to do so and a vehicle pursuit followed.

After several miles, the driver of the fleeing vehicle lost control and impacted a railroad embankment at the intersection of Highway 64A and Highway 33 just outside of Princeville.

The driver was immediately taken into custody after attempting to flee on foot.

As police began processing the vehicle and attempting to identify the owner, other officers responded to a call for service at Edgecombe Memorial Library regarding an assault.

The ensuing investigation revealed that a 75-year-old female was entering her vehicle in the back parking lot of the library when a young male approached and assaulted her by striking her in the face several times with a blunt object.

The individual then forcefully removed the female driver from the vehicle before stealing same and leaving the victim laying injured in the parking lot.

Upon speaking with and identifying the assault victim, it was discovered that the individual already in custody for the vehicle pursuit had in fact committed the assault at the library and the vehicle he was driving belonged to the victim.

Based upon the information, the suspect, identified as Terry Austin Pitt, 18, of Wilson, was charged with:

Assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury

Robbery with a dangerous weapon

Larceny of a motor vehicle

Felony fleeing to elude arrest

He was sent to the Edgecombe County Detention Center under a $400,000 bond.