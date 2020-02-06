Man arrested for attempted murder, connection to December shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Greenville Police Department has arrested a man in connection with a December 2019 shooting.

Brian Tyrone Martin, of Franklinton, has been charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Martin was arrested in connection with a December 29, 2019 incident on Myrtle Street in which two people were shot while driving in their vehicle.

GPD says the victims were targeted.

He is currently in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $1,000,000 bond.

A second suspect, Ronald Bland of Farmville was also arrested in December in connection with the case.

He also faces attempted first-degree murder charges.