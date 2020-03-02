Man arrested for bomb threats against Collins Aerospace in Wilson

WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been arrested for bomb threats against Collins Aeropsapce in Wilson.

Kidarryl T. Phillips faces federal charges for threatened use of a weapon of mass destruction.

According to publicly filed documents in federal court, Phillips is alleged to have made six bomb threats targeting Collins Aerospace.

Phillips is an employee of Collins Aerospace and had his initial appearance today in front of United States Magistrate Judge James E. Gates.

If convicted, Phillips would face up to a maximum term of life imprisonment, a $250,000 fine as to each count, and a term of up to five years supervised release following any term of imprisonment.

The Wilson Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are conducting the investigation of this case.